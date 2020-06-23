O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department has been made aware of four additional cases in the district.
Carol Doolittle of the department said Monday afternoon that two new cases had been reported for Holt County, one new case for Rock County and one new case and one new recovery for Knox County.
Through case investigations, the cases are deemed to be from community spread. All close contacts have been identified and contacted, she said.
Community spread means that the source of the spread of the illness is unknown. Community spread is present throughout the district, and residents are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask when social distancing may be difficult and practice good hand hygiene.
Case count update as of Monday at 3 p.m. was 40 total cases and 29 recoveries.
Totals by county for the department are listed with the number of total cases, followed by how many had recovered — Antelope: 8, 8; Boyd: 1, 1; Brown: 0; Cherry: 1, 1; Holt: 3, 1; Keya Paha: 0; Knox: 19, 12; Pierce: 7, 6; and Rock: 1, 0.