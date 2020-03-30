Coronavirus NDN
AP photo

A positive case of the COVID-19 virus has been reported in Antelope County.

The individual who tested positive is in quarantine, along with his or her family, according to the North Central District Health Department. 

The NCDHD has began investigations to assess potential exposures. All identified close contacts will be self-quarantined and monitored twice a day for fever and respiratory symptoms. 

There is a low risk of exposure for people who were at:

  • Casey's General Store in Neligh at noon on March 25
  • Clearwater Market between 1 and 3 p.m. on March 25
  • Clearwater Market at 4 pm. on March 27.

Tags

In other news

Ships with people from ill-fated cruise beg Florida to dock

Ships with people from ill-fated cruise beg Florida to dock

MIAMI (AP) — Two ships carrying passengers and crew from an ill-fated South American cruise are pleading with Florida officials to let them carry off the sick and dead, but Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida’s health care resources are already stretched too thin.

Free Wi-Fi spots available around the region

Free Wi-Fi spots available around the region

Sparklight is opening Wi-Fi hotspots across Northeast and North Central Nebraska for public use during the coronavirus crisis to help keep individuals and communities connected to the online resources they want and need.