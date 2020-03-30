A positive case of the COVID-19 virus has been reported in Antelope County.
The individual who tested positive is in quarantine, along with his or her family, according to the North Central District Health Department.
The NCDHD has began investigations to assess potential exposures. All identified close contacts will be self-quarantined and monitored twice a day for fever and respiratory symptoms.
There is a low risk of exposure for people who were at:
- Casey's General Store in Neligh at noon on March 25
- Clearwater Market between 1 and 3 p.m. on March 25
- Clearwater Market at 4 pm. on March 27.