North Central District Health Department NDN
NCDHD website

O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of 13 additional cases in the district, according to a press release on Monday.

Four cases in Cherry County, one case in Rock County, and one case in Knox County, through case investigation, have been determined to be from close contact with confirmed COVID-19 positive cases. One case in Cherry County, two cases in Rock County, one case in Knox County, and two cases in Holt County through case investigation, have been determined to be from community spread. One case in Knox County is currently under investigation.

Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator, said NCDHD is undergoing server reconstruction and maintenance.

“The NCDHD dashboard will be updated on the website as soon as access resumes and NCDHD will notify the district when the update has occurred,” she said. “Thank you for your patience as we work through technical changes.”

The case count update as of Monday at 3 p.m. was 253 Total Cases (TC), 107 Recoveries (R), and six Deaths (D). By county, it equates to:

Antelope: TC: 25, R: 18, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 10, R: 7; Brown: TC: 6, R: 0; Cherry: TC: 38, R: 5, D:1; Holt: TC: 24, R: 15; Keya Paha: TC: 1, R: 0; Knox: TC: 75, R: 38; Pierce: TC: 63, R: 21, D:4; Rock: TC: 11, R: 3.

Tags

In other news

Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd wins top award

Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd wins top award

NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga cleaned house at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, while The Weeknd took home the top prize — and both pop stars sent important messages to viewers about the current state of the world: “Wear a mask” and “Justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor.”

Australia records its deadliest day of pandemic

Australia records its deadliest day of pandemic

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic Monday as the government urged hot spot Victoria state to announce plans to lift a lockdown on the country’s second-largest city.

In aftermath of Hurricane Laura, residents worry about help

In aftermath of Hurricane Laura, residents worry about help

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — In a matter of hours last week, Hurricane Laura tore through the tire shop Layla Winbush’s family started just under a year ago, reducing most of it to rubble and scattering hundreds of tires across the lot. The storm also damaged her home, which now reeks of mold.

Mormon Canal Bridge to reopen

Mormon Canal Bridge to reopen

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the opening of the Mormon Canal Bridge at Niobrara will be celebrated by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.