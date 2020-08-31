O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of 13 additional cases in the district, according to a press release on Monday.
Four cases in Cherry County, one case in Rock County, and one case in Knox County, through case investigation, have been determined to be from close contact with confirmed COVID-19 positive cases. One case in Cherry County, two cases in Rock County, one case in Knox County, and two cases in Holt County through case investigation, have been determined to be from community spread. One case in Knox County is currently under investigation.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator, said NCDHD is undergoing server reconstruction and maintenance.
“The NCDHD dashboard will be updated on the website as soon as access resumes and NCDHD will notify the district when the update has occurred,” she said. “Thank you for your patience as we work through technical changes.”
The case count update as of Monday at 3 p.m. was 253 Total Cases (TC), 107 Recoveries (R), and six Deaths (D). By county, it equates to:
Antelope: TC: 25, R: 18, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 10, R: 7; Brown: TC: 6, R: 0; Cherry: TC: 38, R: 5, D:1; Holt: TC: 24, R: 15; Keya Paha: TC: 1, R: 0; Knox: TC: 75, R: 38; Pierce: TC: 63, R: 21, D:4; Rock: TC: 11, R: 3.