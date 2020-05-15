O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of a positive case in Antelope county on Friday.
The case was due to direct contact with a positive COVID-19 case. All close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine, said Carol Doolittle of the North Central District Health Department.
She said the department would like to report additional information on the two positive COVID-19 cases in Knox County on Thursday.
Through case investigations it has been determined that the cases are due to community spread. This means that the source of the person’s exposure could not be identified through the case investigation process.
NCDHD in coordination with the Nebraska National Guard hosted two testing events for COVID-19 this week. There were 144 district residents tested in Neligh, and 87 residents tested in Valentine, Doolittle said.
NCDHD has begun receiving lab results from the events and is contacting residents with their results and next steps, if needed, she said.
NCDHD would also like to provide an update on the case counts for the district, including Friday’s reported case:
Antelope: 8, Boyd: 0, Brown: 0, Cherry: 1, Holt: 1,
Keya Paha: 0, Knox: 9, Pierce: 1, Rock: 0; Total for district: 20.