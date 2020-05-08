Braasch Avenue from First Street to Third Street will be closed beginning Monday, May 18, as part of the Braasch Avenue reconstruction project. This work is expected to last approximately 3 months. North and south traffic on First Street will be maintained throughout the project but may be reduced to one lane in each direction during portions of the project.
Access to properties along Braasch Avenue will be maintained throughout the project. Future phases of the project include Braasch Avenue from Third Street to Fifth Street, and Fourth Street from Braasch Avenue to the railroad tracks. More details will be provided for future closures as construction progresses.