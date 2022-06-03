Nebraska’s most prolific traveling gardening show will temporarily lay roots in Norfolk this Tuesday.
A science-based live broadcast program, “Backyard Farmer'' centers on a panel of experts fielding a variety of questions from live viewers, ranging from insect science and plant diseases to garden cultivation and lawn care.
A cooperative venture between the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Public Media, “Backyard Farmer” is self-proclaimed as the “longest-running locally produced program in television history,” with continuous output in the 68 years since its debut in 1953, churning out more than 1,380 episodes in that span in venues across Nebraska, from Pioneer Village in Minden to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
The newest installment in the series’ 70th season, filming for an upcoming episode will be open to the public, with a pre-taping Q&A session from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. for in-person attendees and filming set to run from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday’s event will be outside the Lifelong Learning Center on the Northeast Community College campus at 601 E. Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk.
For those who can’t attend or watch the live broadcast, viewers can catch the episode on the Nebraska Public Media website at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 9.