After a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic, a popular event that allows children the opportunity to show off costumes and collect treats will return to the Norfolk campus of Northeast Community College later this month.
The 18th annual Spook-tacular will be Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at the college’s Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex, located a mile east of campus at the intersection of Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue. The event has hosted more than 2,000 people in previous years.
Spook-tacular is sponsored by the Northeast Community College Student Ambassadors and Student Activities Council. Student clubs will host booths with a number of games, as well as prizes, candy and other activities to entertain children.
Admission is free, but games will require tickets, which may be purchased at the price of four for $1 before entering the carnival. All proceeds will go to student organizations.
Booths and activities will include several games, including plinko, cornhole, a fishing game, cauldron toss, cake walk, pumpkin bowling and many more. There also will be a children’s haunted house and a petting zoo.
The public is invited to enjoy this family-friendly event at Northeast. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to Spook-tacular, but they are not required. Face masks will be required to attend.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information on the Northeast Community College Spook-tacular, contact Carissa Kollath, director of student activities, at 402-844-7159, or Haley Mattison, on campus recruiter, at 402-844-7747.