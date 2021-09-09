A local pumpkin patch will show off a new attraction at this season's opening: An adult-friendly, handicap accessible amusement train.
Mashaela Wolken, who owns Poppy's Pumpkin Patch with her husband, Ryan, said they have always tried to add "something new and special" every season since purchasing the farm in 2017. Now, in their fifth season, they are ready to show off a homemade train to increase family bonding.
Poppy’s previously had a train solely for children, but the small seats proved to be cumbersome for adults who wished to ride with their children or grandchildren. To fix that, Ryan Wolken, a Nucor employee, gathered metal and wood to construct a new ride. With his wife's help, the new train is ready to go for the farm's fall opening Saturday, Sept. 11.
"We really were just looking at the needs and wants of our customers, and we thought it would be great for adults to ride with their kids," Mashaela Wolken said.
The train will coast on a three-minute ride through a pioneer village, another attraction on the farm. From there, guests can wander through the vintage jail, visit the old schoolhouse or even stop at the saloon to purchase a root beer or sarsaparilla before continuing to explore the rest of the attractions offered, such as the kids zip line or corn maze.
The Wolkens opened the farm for a first-time spring season this past May, hosting vendors and a baby animal petting zoo. They hope to make that an annual tradition to go along with the fall season.
"We put our heart and soul into it year-round," Mashaela Wolken said.
Poppy's Pumpkin Patch, located south of Norfolk on Highway 81, is open in the fall every day except Monday from Sept. 11 to Sunday, Oct. 31.