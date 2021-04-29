HUMPHREY — If you’re nostalgic, better take a look at the swimming pool because it’s being demolished next week.

The Humphrey City Council awarded the bid at its recent meeting to Bygland Dirt Contracting of Albion to demolish the pool. The contract stipulates demolition will take place May 3-15.

Three bids were received, and Bygland’s winning bid was for $28,000. The other bids were from Clarkson and Columbus companies.

A new pool will be built at Foltz Sports Complex near the former tee-ball field.

The Humphrey Area Aquatic Development Committee has hired Aquatic Design Consultants to help deign a new pool.

The Humphrey Rural Fire Board will use the location of the current pool for a new fire station.

