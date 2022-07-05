HUMPHREY — The Humphrey City Council voted June 18 to set the pre-bid conference for 2 p.m. today, and bids will be opened at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.
A bid could be awarded at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, followed by construction several weeks later.
“Our goal is to start construction this August or September 2022 and open next June 2023. During normal times, this is a very achievable schedule,” said Kevin McElyea, principal owner, lead planner and designer of Aquatic Design Consultants Inc.
“If there are continuing supply chain issues, as we have been experiencing with equipment orders lately, the facility may have to open later in the summer. There is no way of knowing at this time, but we will do everything in our power to meet our desired schedule,” he said.
The pool will include 6,150 square feet of water surface, zero-depth entry and slides, and it will be heated.
The estimated total cost of the new pool is $4.26 million, and $800,000 has been committed from donors for the pool. The Humphrey Area Aquatic Development Committee’s goal is to raise $1 million.
The city will issue bonds for $2.5 million for the new pool with an interest rate of 2.31%.
The bond issue is for 20 years, so the city has until 2042 to pay it off. After five years the city can refinance the bond issue. The city’s annual payment will be $156,000.
The levy for taxpayers would be approximately 16 cents, which is about $160 per $100,000 valuation. However, that figure will be reduced because of the collection of the half-percent sales tax voters approved in November 2020. That sales tax revenue, which started being collected in July 2020, is earmarked specifically for the pool.
At this point it is hard to say how much will be collected to offset the levy, only that it will reduce the burden on taxpayers.
Of the $4.26 million estimated total cost, the remaining amount needed to finance the pool would be made up by money in the city’s capital improvement budget, which is money set aside for a new pool, plus private donations and possible grants.
The project has received a $400,000 grant from the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission’s Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program, along with a $60,000 grant from the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Committee.