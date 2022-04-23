WEST POINT — On a drive through West Point, you’ll see signs telling you who to vote for in the upcoming primary: Candidates for governor, district representative and county supervisor.
Mixed in with the signs are others, reminding voters to say yes to a bond issue for a new swimming pool.
The bond issue, if it passes at the Tuesday, May 10, primary, will authorize the West Point City Council to impose a one-half percent increase in the sales and use tax to offset the costs of a new swimming pool estimated at $6.4 million. The city also will be applying for grants as well.
The proposed pool will be constructed on the same site as the existing pool and will consist of two separate but connected pools. One of the proposed pools will feature swim lanes, diving boards and water slides, similar in size to the existing pool. It is designed with swimming lanes for competitive swimming, said Tom Goulette, West Point city administrator and utilities superintendent.
With a number of competitions taking place at the West Point pool, they bring in “a ton of people” to the community, he said. The second of the two pools will be designed for kids.
“I think it’s of great importance to the community and an opportunity for diverse age groups,” Goulette said. “Hopefully, we can keep people here locally to swim and attract others in the surrounding area.”
The current pool was built in 1985. The filter mechanism is starting to deteriorate, along with the bottom of the pool, Goulette said.
A new pool — with zero entry for handicapped accessibility and an area for toddlers, coupled with water slides and swim lanes for older swimmers — is more user friendly than the current pool, plus it will be more cost efficient to operate, he said.
If the bond issue passes, the existing pool will be open during the 2022 season while the design is completed and the bid letting process takes place. Demolition of the current pool would take place in early to mid-August, with plans to have the new pool open by the first week of June next year. That deadline, Goulette said, may be driven by supply chain issues. The plan includes the renovation of the existing bathhouses.
In the event the bond issue doesn’t pass, decisions will have to be made about the future of the existing pool, Goulette said.
“Hopefully, the citizens will realize we need a new pool,” said West Point Mayor Bruce Schlecht.
The West Point Park Board, a volunteer committee of seven, prioritized the pool during an assessment in 2020. Because the issue is coming to a vote, the committee has pushed hard, Schlecht said, to promote the bond issue, placing signs all over town and ads on the radio.
“They’ve done a great job,” Schlecht said. “Now it’s in the hands of the citizens of West Point.”