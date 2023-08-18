LINDSAY — Bids will be sought for Lindsay’s pond restoration project.

Dennis Stille of JEO Consulting Group presented the Lindsay Village Board of Trustees the final design plans during its Aug. 7 meeting.

Bids will be opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29. The total cost of the project is $492,845, with the village responsible for about $111,000, including the preliminary work.

During the April board meeting, chairman Fred Hoefer signed the grant contract with Nebraska Environmental Trust for funding support of $281,500 for the project.

Also in April, Stille said the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District has committed $50,000 to the project, with $25,000 paid this year and $25,000 in 2024.

Also, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will pay $50,000 to stock it with fish.

Grant funding will help restore the pond, get it redug and enhance the habitat, and Stille said the plan is to include artificial habitat and gravel beds to help control aquatic vegetation. In addition, spawning habitat for the fish will be provided, digging it out to its original 8-foot depth, and extra clay will be brought in to rehab the clay liner and seal it to prevent leaks.

The project also will include an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking pad, a trail around the left side of the lake and stabilized shoreline.

He said there was significant fish kill around 2019.

The project is planned to be finished by October 2024. Once the rehabilitation project is completed, the pond will be restocked with largemouth bass, bluegill and channel catfish.

The pond, which is located at the intersection of Highway 91 and Elm Street, has had erosion issues since about 2019 and has problems with silt, and the clay liner is leaking.

Nebraska Game and Parks has authorized a fish salvage for the Village of Lindsay Pond through Tuesday, Oct. 31.

This salvage allows licensed anglers to utilize the pond’s remaining fish. Length limits will be rescinded, but daily bag limits will be maintained.

Stranded fish of all species may be salvaged by hook and line, archery, spearing, snagging, hand fishing, legal baitfish seines, dip nets or landing nets.

Because of concerns for the spread of aquatic invasive species, salvaged fish may be used for consumption only and may not be sold or used for stocking purposes into either public or private water bodies.

The project aims to improve water quality and aquatic habitat. It also plans to enhance the fishery and angler access amenities.

