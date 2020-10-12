The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska received nearly $750,000 in grants to decrease violent crime on Native American women.
The U.S. Department of Justice awarded more than $12 million in grants to improve services for crime victims in Nebraska, said U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly in a press release.
The Ponca Tribe is among the recipients and received $749,953. The funds are to be used to help decrease the number of violent crimes against Native American women and hold perpetrators accountable for their crimes, Kelly said.
“These awards from the Office of Victims of Crime will significantly augment the criminal justice system,” Kelly said. “The funding will help service providers, as well as law enforcement agencies and prosecutors’ offices, respond to the many emotional and physical effects that crime victims endure every day.”
The grants will support local direct victim service programs, including children’s advocacy centers, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, human trafficking and elder abuse programs, civil legal services, crime victims’ rights enforcement and crime victims assistance positions in prosecutors’ offices and law enforcement departments, Kelly said.
The funds also will advance the use of technology, improve community preparedness and law enforcement training and provide emergency and transitional shelter to assist victims of crime, Kelly said.
Other recipients include:
— Heartland Family Services, $499,999
— Nebraska Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Coalition, $310,949
— Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, $10,411,287