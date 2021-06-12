WAYNE — A teenager is in stable condition following an incident Thursday afternoon in Wayne.
According to a release issued by the Wayne Aquatic Center, a rural Ponca male became distressed about 3:25 p.m. Thursday while swimming at the facility.
One of the lifeguards monitoring the pool noticed the teen motionless in the pool and responded to rescue him, according to the release.
The 19-year-old male was removed from the pool with the assistance of other lifeguards and first aid was administered by staff and off-duty nurses who were at the pool until an ambulance arrived, according to the release.
The teen was transported to Providence Medical Center in Wayne by ambulance for further treatment and later transferred to a Sioux City hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
The release states that the aquatic center’s administration credits the positive outcome to the staff and lifeguards for their response to the incident and is thankful for the immediate assistance from nursing staff present.