PONCA — These are activities planned at Ponca State Park for the week of Aug. 10.
Limited educational and recreational programming is available. Pre-registration is required for all programs. Call or visit the park office. Signup starts at 8 a.m. the day of the program and closes 30 minutes before the program start time.
Monday, Aug. 10
9-9:45 a.m. or 10:15-11 a.m. Slingshot — Come join an introduction to slingshot. All equipment is provided. Must be at least 5 years old. Pre-register and pay at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet at the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex.
Noon to 2 p.m. Reptileology — Why are reptiles so cool? Find out in this interactive book made just for kids. Pick up at the northwest Activity Shed behind the Resource and Education Center. Recommended for ages 8 or older. While supplies last.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
9-9:45 a.m. or 10:15-11 a.m. Tomahawk — Come join an introduction to Tomahawk. All equipment is provided. Must be at least 8 years old. Pre-register and pay at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet at the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex.
Noon to 2 p.m. Become a Junior Ranger Angler — Complete the activities in the Guide Book and earn your badge. Learn to respect fish and habitat and how to protect nature. Pick up at the northwest Activity Shed behind the Resource and Education Center. Recommended for ages 5 and older. While supplies last
Wednesday, Aug. 12
9-9:45 a.m. or 10:15-11 a.m. Atlatl — Come join an introduction to atlatl. All equipment is provided. Must be at lest 8 years old. Pre-register and pay at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet at the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex.
Noon to 2 p.m. Bobber the Water Safety Dog — Learn about water safety in this activity book and join Bobber on a rescue mission. Pick up at the northwest Activity Shed behind the Resource and Education Center. Recommended for ages 5 and older. While supplies last.
Thursday, Aug. 13
9-9:45 a.m. or 10:15-11 a.m. Tomahawk — Come join an introduction to Tomahawk. All equipment is provided. Must be at least 8 years old. Pre-register and pay at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet at the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex.
Noon to 2 p.m. The Wonder of Butterflies — Build your own magnet and spend time looking for butterflies. How many can you count during your visit? Pick up at the northwest Activity Shed behind the Resource and Education Center. Recommended for ages 7-12. While supplies last.
Want to learn more?
Visit outdoornebraska.gov/healthinfo/for more information. Visit our Facebook Page, Ponca State Park, for more activities and information. All programs subject to change due to staffing/weather. For questions, call 402-755-2284.