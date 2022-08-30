A Dixon County man was sentenced to federal prison on Monday for making plans to engage in sex acts with a minor.
Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Russell announced that 49-year-old Timothy Daly of Ponca was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard to 7 years in prison for interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. Gerrard also sentenced Daly to 5 years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.
On Aug. 23, 2021, Daly contacted a phone number that had appeared on an online advertisement offering sexual services, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. An undercover law enforcement officer responded, posing as a 15-year-old girl.
Through text conversation, Daly planned a meeting with the “girl” that was to include sexual activities. Daly did not know that the girl was an undercover officer. On Aug. 26, 2021, Daly traveled to the arranged meeting place and was arrested by law enforcement shortly thereafter. Daly’s vehicle was searched, and cash and food that had been negotiated as payment for the proposed sex acts were located, as well as condoms.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice. The case was investigated by the FBI.