The parking lot in front of the library was empty, but for a lone car or two, on Tuesday morning.
Were it not for the “Vote Here” sign, one could easily forget it was Election Day.
Several polling places in Norfolk were empty or nearly empty of voters for much of Tuesday morning.
At the library, volunteers had seen five people come in to vote by about 9:30 a.m. At that time, though, no one else was there.
“You missed the rush,” the volunteers joked.
Two people had come to vote by 8:30 a.m. at the Community Bible Church, leaving the gym with a deserted, empty look.
Volunteers discussed the masks and face shields they had to wear, and the difficulties of working in them. Another volunteer from the National Guard sat near the entrance at the Community Bible Church with masks and hand sanitizer.
Many people did vote in the election, but voted early by mail, volunteers said.
“Which is a good thing in a sense, but it makes a long day for us,” said Gary Drahota, a volunteer at the Community Bible Church.
And those who did not vote early may be staying home this year, said Paul Ignowski, another volunteer.
“I think the virus thing will scare people away,” he said of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ignowski said volunteers are taking precautions to keep voters safe and healthy this year. Surfaces and polling station are being sanitized, volunteers are wearing masks and face shields and voters get to keep the pens they use to fill in ballots this year.
For the most part, voters been good about keeping their distance, wearing masks when they come into vote and using hand sanitizer, said Elann Widhalm, a volunteer at the library.
“We’re sympathizing more with healthier workers who have to wear masks,” she said.
Some voters chose not to wear masks, though. One of these, Peg Wegner, said she was not worried about the virus herself, so it was an easy decision to go vote.
Anne Pruss, Madison County clerk and election commissioner said 7,657 ballots were requested by mail this year, As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, 6,553 had been returned. Ballots will continue to be accepted until 8 p.m.
Twenty Army Reservists assisted at 15 polling places around the county on Tuesday, Pruss said.