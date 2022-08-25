Here’s reaction from several of Nebraska’s politicians following President Joe Biden’s announcement to forgive up to $10,000 in student loans.
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer
Yet another economically backwards policy from the Biden administration that unfairly pushes the burden of these loans onto all American taxpayers and further fuels the inflation fire.
It’s not just the multibillion-dollar cost. These loans are not magically “gone” — the debt is being transferred from those who borrowed it to current and future taxpayers.
Working-class families who followed the rules and paid off their student loans, as well as the vast number of Americans who did not go to college, must now cover the cost of others who accumulated this debt. That is not right.
We should be focused on policies that address the root causes of high tuition and providing the American people will better access to the educational opportunities they deserve.
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse
The president can spin it however he wants with Pell window dressing, but at the end of the day his debt forgiveness scheme forces blue-collar workers to subsidize white-collar graduate students. Instead of demanding accountability from an underperforming higher education sector that pushes so many young Americans into massive debt, the administration’s unilateral plan baptizes a broken system. This deeply regressive action — which fails even to acknowledge that most debt is held by folks with graduate degrees — will do nothing to jump-start the reform higher education desperately needs.
U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith
President Biden’s plan to cancel student debt places the ultimate burden of cost on those who can afford it least. This proposal will cost hundreds of billions of dollars and benefit the top 60% of earners. Not only would it drive up the national debt and drive down the value of a college-level or technical education, this proposal leaves expensive colleges and universities with little incentive to lower exorbitant tuition costs. Furthermore, it will make record-high inflation even worse. This is a disastrous combination that will benefit the highest earners while leaving lower and middle income Americans on the hook for a radical, reckless proposal with no accountability. President Biden must abandon this debt transfer scheme.
Jim Pillen, Republican nominee for governor
Biden’s so-called student debt cancellation is Big Government Socialism that transfers debt to the taxpayers. This decision will hurt everyday Nebraskans by raising our debt, increasing inflation and incentivizing colleges and universities to raise tuition. When I’m governor, I’ll make sure that private businesses, farmers, ranchers, universities, colleges and community colleges are working together to give our kids affordable education and training options so they can be ready for the important challenges of the 21st century workforce.