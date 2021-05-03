POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision March 22 on West Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Carlos Rodriguez-Alarcon, Madison, and Jayme Eggerling, Creighton.
A collision March 22 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Jon Greve, Wisner, and Bradley Love, 108 W. Norfolk Ave., Suite 200.
A collision March 26 on West Prospect Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Kent King Daniels, 906 Syracuse Ave., Apt. F, and Jordan Hutson, 1003 S. First St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 11:33 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:28 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 3:38 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:45 p.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:46 p.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:10 p.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.