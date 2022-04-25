POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Jason L. Jensen, 45, 206 Oak St., procuring alcohol to a minor.
Thursday: Shawna Hausmann, 43, 912 S. Third St., theft by shoplifting ($501-$1,499).
Saturday: Travis Kubes, 41, 207 S. Pine St., Madison County warrant. Owen Sarratt, 67, 1011 S. First St., driving under the influence.
Sunday: Rayne Henderson, 32, 918 Syracuse Ave., No. 5, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 88 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 9:09 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:05 p.m., Highway 81 and Highway 20, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:26 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, fire. 4:50 p.m., North 26th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:45 p.m., 835th Road and 553rd Avenue, fire. 7:26 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:55 p.m., 835th Road and 553rd Avenue, fire. 10:43 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 12:41 a.m., West Spruce Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:38 a.m., 13th Street and Hayes Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:44 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:17 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:44 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, fire. 6:19 p.m., West Indiana Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:36 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 8:55 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:39 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 5:34 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 6:18 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:30 a.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.