POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Zolana Costello, 39, Creighton, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of clonazepam, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension. Tomas Simaj Luis, 37, 609 S. 18th St., driving during revocation.
Thursday: David Gray, 20, Columbus, possession of a controlled substance, minor in use of tobacco. Emily Beckman, 19, Columbus, possession of a controlled substance.
Accidents
A hit-and-run accident Aug. 18 on South Eighth Street damaged a vehicle owned by the Chesterman Company, Omaha.
A collision Aug. 19 on 12th Street damaged vehicles owned by Raige Fernau, 313 N. 12th St., No. 301, and Ashley Waggoner (not present), 123 E. Park Ave.
A collision Aug. 22 on Benjamin Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Tiegan Bowers, Madison, and a parked vehicle owned by Darrin Bargstadt (not present), Winside.
A collision Aug. 23 on Georgia Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Blaine Lammers, Hartington, and Marcus Haynes, Lincoln.
A hit-and-run accident Aug. 23 in the 1500 block of West Norfolk Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Seth Kimble, 712 S. 11th St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 30 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 12:44 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:22 p.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:34 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:57 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:16 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:33 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 3:21 a.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.