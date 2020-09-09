POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Elaine Hass, 37, Fremont, active Thurston County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 20 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday: 7:37 a.m., Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:26 a.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:30 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, fire call. 6:05 p.m., 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:36 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:34 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport.