POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Friday: Elaine Hass, 37, Fremont, active Thurston County warrant.

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 20 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue Unit Calls

Tuesday: 7:37 a.m., Prospect Avenue, rescue call,  transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:26 a.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:30 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, fire call. 6:05 p.m., 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:36 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:34 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 

