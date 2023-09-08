POLICE DIVISION

Arrests/Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Sept. 6: Brian Martin, 35, 1208 W. Norfolk Ave., driving under the influence.

Sept. 7: Jackson Snyder, 20, 301 S. 10th St., witness intimidation — Class 1 misdemeanor, theft by receiving, $0-500.

Police calls

On Thursday, police responded to 40 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

8:06 a.m., Sunrise Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 8:59 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:59 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 11:33 a.m., 13th Street and Georgia Avenue, rescue call, injury accident; 2:30 p.m., South Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:20 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 8:57 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:51 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 10:14 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

