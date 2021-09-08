POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 6:41 a.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 6:45 a.m., Hastings Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:48 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:49 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:57 a.m., South Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:11 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:29 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:46 p.m., West Walnut Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:24 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:53 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:51 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 12:40 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:49 a.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, no transport.