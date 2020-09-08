POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Eutona Soto, 43, 1002 N. Sixth St., No. 11, driving under suspension. Brandie Leon, 20, 413 Lincoln Ave., minor in comsumption.
Sunday: Steven Simonson, 48, 900 S. 16th St., No. 1, willful reckless driving. Tu tu Poe, 30, Madison, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more). Marquis Granville, 23, 501 W. Elm Ave., No. D, third-degree domestic assault, child abuse. Alexi Velasquez, 23, Battle Creek, possession of marijuana. Shay Carstens, 22, 1203 S. Fifth St., Madison County warrant (Reckless driving, possession of marijuana, failure to appear).
Saturday: Seth Langenberg, 42, Tilden, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), possession of open alcohol container.
Friday: Damen Barg, 22, 2106 S. Fifth St., disturbing the peace.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Monday, police responded to 119 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday: 5:33 a.m., West Monroe, rescue call, injury.
Monday: 7:21 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:30 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:33 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:37 p.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:22 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:32 p.m., Parker Circle, fire assist. 8:49 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, sprinkler activation, fire assist. 9:17 p.m., Adams Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 5:31 a.m., Highway 35, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:53 a.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:24 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:00 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:10 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:51 p.m., Lakewood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:50 p.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:07 p.m., Northdale Drive, rescue call, fire assist, transported to Faith Regional. 9:34 p.m., Sherwood Road, rescue call, fire assist, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday: 12:07 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:36 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.