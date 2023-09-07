POLICE DIVISION

Police calls

On Tuesday and Wednesday, police responded to a total of 59 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Wednesday: 9:21 a.m., West Taylor Avenue, smoke detector check. 9:48 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:57 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:53 a.m., Riverside Boulevard and Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:36 a.m., Iron Horse Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:44 a.m., 10th Street and Hayes Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:25 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:11 p.m., Grandview Road and East Norfolk Avenue, fire call, no fire found. 3:12 p.m., South 14th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:33 p.m., Adams Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:41 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:57 p.m., Square Turn Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 6:50 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:22 p.m., Braasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:41 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Thursday: 1:48 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

