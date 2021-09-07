POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Sheila Tift, 51, 914 S. 14th St., Madison County warrant.
Friday: Ted Vanvleet, 53, homeless, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no proof of ownership, no valid registration. Aaron Wallace, 36, 111 N. Ninth St., theft ($0-$500) — third offense. Amy Allen, 53, 307 E. Maple Ave., probation detainer.
Saturday: Nathaniel Mahlin, 21, Madison, obstructing court order, four Madison County warrants.
Sunday: Tazzirae Hartsock, 27, 501 Elm Ave., Apt. B, two Buffalo County warrants. Rashid Perry, 21, 303 N. 10th St., disturbing the peace, obstructing a peace officer, open alcohol container.
Isaiah Wallowingbull, 30, 600 Queen City Blvd., No. 14, criminal mischief ($0-$500), obstructing a peace officer, disturbing the peace.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Monday, police responded to 132 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 9:59 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:42 a.m., College View Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:46 p.m., Hayes Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:09 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:56 p.m., Angus Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:58 p.m., Pierce Street, garage fire. 8:10 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:13 p.m., North Boxelder Street, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 1:07 a.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, no transport. 5:22 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:09 a.m., Pierce Street, fire. 8:02 a.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:47 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:17 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:32 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:33 p.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:35 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, carbon monoxide check. 9:18 p.m., West Madison Avenue, public service.
Monday: 12:11 a.m., South 13th Street, fire. 12:34 a.m., Hastings Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:43 a.m., South Second Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:45 a.m., South First Street, fire. 7:12 a.m., 49th Street, fire. 9:10 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:25 p.m., Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:57 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:37 p.m., Highway 81, rescue assist. 8:10 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:41 p.m., McIntosh Road, fire.
Tuesday: 4:50 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.