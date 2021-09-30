POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday, Sept. 17: Jolyn Eatherton, 29, 117 N. 25th St. Apt. 11, possession of drug paraphernalia, less than an ounce.
Sunday, Sept. 26: Anthony Dubray, 31, 206 E. 23rd St., Yankton, S.D., third degree assault, child abuse.
Wednesday, Sept. 29: Alman Kenyon, 47, 604 S. Fifth St. , Humphrey, driving under suspension, fictitious plates, no motorcycle endorsement.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 19 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 9:39 a.m., South Third Street, no transport. 10:04 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:09 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:27 p.m., West Michigan Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:38 p.m., North 34th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:44 p.m., Taylor Avenue, fire alarm, false alarm. 8:11 p.m., 13th Street and Benjamin Avenue, no transport. 4:35 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, no transport.