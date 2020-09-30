POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Nathan Brandt, 27, 1408 W. Park Ave., Madison County warrant.
Accidents
A collision Sept. 14 on West Michigan Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Joyce Saegebarth, Pierce, and G’Anna Hutson, 1008 S. Sixth Street, No. A.
A collision Sept. 14 on North 13th Street damaged a vehicle owned by Dhanashree Reinking, Souix City, Iowa, and a vehicle driven by Douglas Zoucha, Columbus.
A collision Sept. 20 on 18th Street damaged vehicles driven by Michael Ward, Decorah Iowa, and Mailenys, Cabrerea Vieras, 508 W. Grove Ave.
A collision Sept. 22 on Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Carlos Lopez, Madison, and Theresa Perry, 313 Oakbrook Drive.
A collision Sept. 22 at 209 N. Fifth St. damaged vehicles driven by Tiffany Branch, 1608 W. Norfolk Ave., and Miguel Martinez, 825 W. Benjamin Ave.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Sunday: 1:14 p.m., Highway 275, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:57 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:41 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:21 p.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:20 p.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, no transport. 10:50 p.m., North Victory Road, fire assist, fuel leak.
Monday: 7:39 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:49 p.m., South Eighth Street, rescue call, no transport. 2:50 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:14 p.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:27 p.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:27 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 3:00 a.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:33 a.m., South 14th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.Tuesday: 7:29 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:42 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:17 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:09 p.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:54 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:35 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.