POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision Aug. 12 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Dillion Harlow, 911 S. Second St., and Shawn Ritterbush, 308 Oakbrook Drive.
A collision Aug. 19 on Queen City Boulevard damaged vehicles owned by Marta Grave Ortiz, 701 Oak St., and Anna Widhalm, 1503 Glenmore Drive, No. 302.
A hit-and-run accident Aug. 19 damaged property in the 1600 block of Troon Street.
A hit-and-run accident Aug. 20 on North Fourth Street damaged a vehicle owned by Jesus Osorio, 1101 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 102.
A collision Aug. 20 in the 1200 block of West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Brandon Grevson, 901 Syracuse Ave., No. 57, and Lorraine Freeman, 700 S. 11th St.
A collision Aug. 20 in the 1200 block of West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Kade Watts, Albion, and Osmel Valdes, 1307 Impala Drive.
A hit-and-run accident Aug. 21 on Highway 81 damaged a vehicle owned by Graig Jensen, 2006 W. Madison Ave.
A collision Aug. 21 on 25th Street damaged vehicles driven by Yenelice Gonzalez-Martinez, 2202 Highland Drive, and Drake Harrington, Lincoln.
A collision Aug. 21 on Highway 275 damaged vehicles owned by Katie Loberg, 606 Meadow Lane, and Gabriel Trevino, 1312 Blaine St.
A collision Aug. 22 on Taylor Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Shelby De La Roas, 1009 S. Fifth St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:32 a.m., Charolais Drive, rescue call, no transport. 9:57 a.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:30 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:33 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:57 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:23 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:37 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:52 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:40 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:58 p.m., 13th Street and Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:23 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:37 p.m., North Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:29 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:35 p.m., Highway 24, mutual aid rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 5:38 a.m., Skyview Circle, assist public.