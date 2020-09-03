POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Tremaine Smith, 27, 1220 Verges Ave., No. 3B, second-degree domestic assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Benjamin Hunter, 46, 200 South Chestnut St., No. E, second-degree trespassing.
Accidents
A collision Aug. 10 on North First Street damaged vehicles driven by Brian Petersen, 108 E. Phillip Ave., and Seth Eggerling, 84726 556th Ave.
A collision Aug. 10 on North 13th Street damaged vehicles driven Betty Andersen, Hoskins, and Alice Rathgeber, Hadar.
A property damage collision Aug. 12 near West Pasewalk Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Rick Klassen, 102 E. Benjamine Ave., No. 10, and caused an estimated $100 in damaged to a railroad crossing arm owned by the Nebraska Centrail Railroad, Central City.
A collision Aug. 12 on South Seventh Street damaged a vehicle driven by Lukas Boyking, Omaha, and a parked vehicle.
A hit and run collision Aug. 12 near South 27th Street damaged a vehicle owned by Isabella Baldaccia, Olathe, Kansas.
A collision Aug. 14 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Richard Kruz Martin, 1804 Sunset Ave., and Norman Clark, 502 E. Phillip Ave.
A collison Aug. 16 on Glenmore Drive damaged a vehicle driven by Dennis Zimmerer, 506 S. 14th St., and parked vehicle.
A collision Aug. 17 on West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Raymond Powley, Pender, and Larry Embley, 1408 W. Norfolk Ave.
A collision Aug. 17 on Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Susan Knievel, 106 Gold Strike Drive, No. 7, Tara Jordan, 703 Blue Stem Circle, and David Jansma, 2307 Clearfield Drive.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 39 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday: 2:11 p.m., Sunnydell Lane, rescue call, no transport. 5:32 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rubbish fire, fire assist. 7:04 Mulberry Drive, rescue call, canceled. 7:22 p.m., East Prospect Avenue, carbon dioxide detection. 9:13 p.m., East Norfolk Avneue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:20 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:48 p.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 5:42 a.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, no transport.