POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Jeremy Heiderman, 36, 912 Meadow Lane, probation violation.
Tuesday: James Kyriss, 38, 2607 Madison Ave., possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Accidents
A hit-and-run accident Sept. 11 in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Center Drive damaged vehicles driven by Elizabeth Scannell, 516 Hastings Ave., and Jose Dominguez Jasso (not present), 1203 Grant Ave.
A hit-and-run accident Sept. 10 in the 1500 block of Market Lane damaged a vehicle owned by Kim Schlueter, 112 E. Benjamin Ave., No. 2.
A hit-and-run accident Sept. 11 in the 1200 block of North 13th Street damaged a vehicle driven by Andres Sola Quintero, 1311 Impala Drive, Apt. F.
A collision Sept. 12 in the 300 block of Ninth Street damaged vehicles driven by Layton Petersen, Winside, and Shannon Jahnke (not present), 117 Corto St.
A hit-and-run accident Sept. 12 in the 100 block of South 14th Street damaged a vehicle owned by Courteny Gerdes, Pierce.
A collision Sept. 21 on Queen City Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Arturo Sanchez, 901 S. Fourth St., and Amanda Adams, 920 S. 16th St.
A collision Sept. 22 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Bette Korth, 902 Harrison Ave., and Janna Pennington, 1313 Taylor Ave.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 9:24 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:38 p.m., East Nucor Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:12 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:58 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 4:09 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, carbon monoxide alarm. 6:01 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.