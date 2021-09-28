POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Lucas Wheeler, 33, 307 S. 14th St., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license.
Monday: Jorge Rocha Mendez, 36, 101 Gold Strike Drive, No. 2, driving under suspension. Derek Johnson, Beemer, driving under suspension. Karla Juarez Nino, Bloomfield, driving during revocation.
Accidents
A collision Sept. 3 on Monroe Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Jason McCleary, Stanton, and Rettie Mae Marshall, Wayne.
A collision Sept. 3 on Highway 275 damaged vehicles driven by Evan Niemeier, Elwood, and Chester McConnell, Falls City.
A collision Sept. 3 in the 700 block of West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Brynn Headlee, 1211 E. Sycamore Ave., and Larry Bohlken, 2203 Sheridan Drive.
A collision Sept. 4 on Hayes Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Montricia Taylor, 1206 Hayes Ave.
A collision Sept. 6 on South Fifth Street damaged vehicles driven by Curt Pacas, Rising City, and Drake Dieter, 402 Woodcrest Place, Unit A.
A collision Sept. 7 on West Prospect Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Tayshaun Kitto, Niobrara, and Tabitha Lindahl, 812 N. 10th St., No. 4.
A collision Sept. 7 in a parking lot in the 800 block of Riverside Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Robert Brown, 100 19th Drive, and Esther Protzman, 1502 Clark St.
A collision Sept. 8 on 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Grace Veik, McClean, and Zachary Jenkins, Hoskins.
A collision Sept. 8 in the 700 block of West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Rachel Carpenter, 605 Georgia Ave., and Julia Feiling, Tekamah.
A collision Sept. 8 in the 100 block of West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Jaden Zimmerman, Crofton, Trace Bilby, Bellwood, and Cindy Fox, Wausa.
A collision Sept. 9 on Sheridan Drive damaged vehicles driven by Dawn Hoppe, 1301 Sheridan Drive, and Ashlynn Millikan, 1807 N. 18th St.
A hit-and-run accident Sept. 10 in the 1200 block of Phillip Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Sarah Humlicek, 1220 W. Phillip Ave.
A collision Sept. 9 in the 1100 block of West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Jeremy Garrett, Dow City, Iowa, and Loel Vavra, 2706 Timber Meadows Lane.
A collision Sept. 10 on Monroe Avenue damaged a motorcycle driven by Michael Reyes, Wayne, and a vehicle owned by Jeffrey Thies, Winside.
A collision Sept. 10 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Sergio Figueroa, 1311 Pierce St., and Mark Baumgartel, Battle Creek.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 43 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 1:47 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:53 p.m., East Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:50 p.m., South First Street, ditch fire. 4:03 p.m., 10th Street and Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:46 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, gas odor. 7:24 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:20 p.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:34 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.