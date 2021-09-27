POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Miguel Hernandez, 20, 609 S. First St., driving during revocation, no valid registration.
Saturday: Jayden Korman, 18, Nickerson, minor in possession. Thomas Kreikemeier, 18, West Point, minor in possession. Logan Horejsi, 19, Richmond, minor in possession. Zachary McGee, 19, Fremont, minor in possession. Kali Thomsen, 18, Valley, minor in possession. Brittney Veik, 20, Platte Center, minor in possession. Terron Nelson, 19, 701 S. Third St., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday: Ethan Anderson, 22, 703 N. First St., driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 96 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:28 a.m., Rox Ridge Drive, rescue call, no transport. 8:22 a.m., West Prairie Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:59 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 2:59 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5 p.m., West Philip Avenue, rescue call, tansported to Faith Regional. 7:55 p.m., King’s Way, rescue call, no transport. 9:47 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:34 p.m., North Victory Raod, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 2:06 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:25 a.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:16 a.m., Prairie Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:15 p.m., Columbia Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:15 p.m., Wood Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:22 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:34 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:55 p.m., Bel Air Road, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 3:49 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.