POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 55 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Thursday: 7:16 a.m., North Victory Road, fire assist, burn permit check. 11:20 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:25 a.., Old Highway 35, rescue call, no transport. 3:04 p.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 7:22 p.m., South 15th Street, fire call, grass fire. 9:56 p.m., East Grove Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.