POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Terron Nelson, 19, 701 S. Third St., possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Friday: Jayden Korman, 18, Nickerson and Northeast Community College Path Hall 215, minor in possession. Thomas Kreikemeier, 18, West Point, minor in possession. Logan Horejsi, 19, Richmond, minor in possession. Zachary McGee, 19, Fremont and Northeast Community College Path Hall 215, minor in possession. Kali Thomsen, 19, Valley, minor in possession. Brittney Veik, 19, Center, minor in possession.
Accidents
A collision Aug. 30 in the 2700 block of West Norfolk Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Aaron Bredthauer, Grand Island, and private property.
A collision Sept. 2 on West Madison Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Ashley Nordhues, Kearney, and John Heimes, 921 S. 15th St.
A collision Sept. 2 on West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Jada Heiser, Lynch, and Avelino Charlon Gonzalez, Madison.
A collision Sept. 2 on East Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Sandra McNeill, 916 Woodhurst Drive, No. 21, and Marque Vanfleet, 209 S. 13th Place.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 39 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 11:12 a.m., 839th Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:20 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:16 p.m., South 13th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:33 p.m., North Hickory Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 3:53 a.m., Hayes Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:48 a.m., Market Lane, fire.