POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Tanya Bowman, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 808, protection order violation.
Thursday: Timothy Shaw, 44, Council Bluffs, Iowa, driving under suspension.
Accidents
A collision Sept. 1 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Andrea Reyes, 108 W. Madison Ave., and Carlene Bodlak, Emerson.
A collision Sept. 2 in the 100 block of North 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Seth Murdock, Sioux City, Iowa, Doris Rice, 506 Roland St., Janice Winter, 907 E. Sycamore Ave., and Alexandria Books, 900 N. 10th St., No. 4.
A collision Sept. 2 on West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Elizabeth Klaus, 1131 McIntosh Road, No. 224, and Lexi Huigens, Brunswick.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 28 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:28 a.m., North 27th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:41 a.m., Raasch Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:13 p.m., Homewood Drive, rescue call, no transport. 6:54 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:27 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 4:43 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:13 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport.