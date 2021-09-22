POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Destiny Tumbs, 25, 1704 W. Pasewalk Ave., No. 2, driving during revocation, expired in-transit decals, no proof of insurance. Hector Hernandez, 19, 1213 N. 12th St., driving under suspension.
Wednesday: Kendall Wiseman, 21, Oakdale, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 40 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:56 a.m., Elm Avenue and Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 9:07 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:12 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3 p.m., Charolais Drive, rescue call, no transport. 4:39 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:12 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:25 p.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:33 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:23 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.