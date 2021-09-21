POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision Sept. 1 in the 1100 block of West Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Darlene Morales, 2908 Dover Drive, and Patricia Armitage, 403 Channel Road.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 39 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 9:28 a.m., Goldstrike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services, 10:11 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:24 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:10 p.m., Mulberry Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:27 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, false alarm. 6:34 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:54 p.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:28 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:01 p.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported Faith Regional. 9:59 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:16 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 1:34 a.m., Highway 13, rescue call, mutual aid, transported to Faith Regional. 4:37 a.m. West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:37 a.m., East Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:30 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.