POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Kerissa Sonnichsen, 32, 200 E. Phillip Ave., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid operator’s license. Corwin Latchie, 42, 1704 W. Pasewalk Ave., No. 2, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no valid registration.
Thursday: Robert Christensen, 19, 214 S. Ninth St., carrying a concealed weapon. Lizette Estrada Contreras, driving under suspension, failure to use child passenger restraint, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Edwin Santiago Salazar, 20, Schuyler, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saturday: Bryson Bovee, 23, 209 E. Nebraska St., driving under suspension.
Sunday: Victor Ortiz-Perez, 19, 802 S. 16th St., Apt. E3, three Madison County warrants, no proof of insurance.
Police calls
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 9:10 a.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:24 a.m., West Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:49 p.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:32 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:52 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:53 p.m., Mulberry Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 12:26 a.m., North Eighth Street, rescue call, no transport. 1:50 a.m., Pierce Street, house fire. 7:31 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:55 a.m., Pierce Street, structure overhaul. 10:48 a.m., Wilson Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:45 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:28 p.m., South 16th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:36 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:02 p.m., Jonathan Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.