POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Mitchell Hoferer, 26, 800 N. 37th St., driving under the influence.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 35 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:24 a.m., 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:28 a.m., West Madison Avenue, false alarm. 9:38 a.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, no transport. 10:01 a.m., Krenzien Drive, false alarm.