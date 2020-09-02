POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday Tristan Simoni, 32, 404 W. Northwestern Ave., possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Emma Fuhrman, 20, 501 S. Ninth St., Madison County warrant (attempted class I misdemeanor). Ronald Bowers, 48, homeless, possession of methamphetamine, sex offender registration violation.
Accidents
A collision Aug. 4 on West Monroe Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Michael Brown, Pomeroy, Iowa, and James Hilty, Lawrence, Kansas.
A collision Aug. 6 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Kenneth Klafter, 1101 Norfolk Ave., No. 305, and Heather Tillotson, Battle Creek.
A hit and run collision Aug. 6 on Hendricks Street damaged a vehicle driven by Paul Nunez, 1300 Imapal Drive, No. C, and caused an estimated $3,000 in damage to a power line pole owned by Nebraska Public Power District, 1200 S. Chestnut Ave., and an estimated $100 in damage to a lawn owned by Time 2 Shine, 332 W. Northwestern Ave.
A collision Aug. 10 on South Fourth Street damaged vehicles driven by Juan Aviles, 406 S. Fourth St., and Shad Butterfield, 1212 S. Fourth Street.
A collision Aug. 10 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Rayanna Esquimaux, 905 W. Michigan Ave., and Benjamine Wiegand, 1212 W. Pasewalk Ave., No. B.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 28 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday: 8:26 a.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:31 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:20 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:40 p.m., Ta Ha Zouka Road, rescue call, injury, no transport. 3:35 p.m., West Michigan Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 5:15 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.