POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Lyle Frisch, 46, homeless, second-degree trespassing. Austin Wolfe, 18, 1327 Verges Ave., third-degree assault.
Saturday: Owen Brown, 19, 911 S. First St., leaving the scene of an accident.
Sunday: Lily Hart-Lyons, 20, 83284 556th Ave., driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation. Susan Johnson, 46, homeless, burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Monday: Claudia Reyna, 41, 1007 N. 10th St., Madison County warrant, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Michael Johnson, 36, 305 S. Fifth St., Madison County warrant.
Police calls
From Friday through Sunday, police responded to 125 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:13 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:28 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:26 a.m., Gold Strike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:37 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:38 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 4:46 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 6:32 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 1:36 a.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:26 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:43 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10 a.m., 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:02 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:45 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:57 p.m., West Cedar Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:50 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:09 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 1:24 a.m., North 33rd street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:53 a.m., 837th Road and 554th Avenue, fire. 4:49 a.m., 835th Road and 554th Avenue, fire.