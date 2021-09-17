POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 9:52 a.m., Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:23 p.m., Wilson Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:03 p.m., Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 2:22 a.m., Wilson Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:42 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.