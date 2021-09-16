POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A hit-and-run accident Aug. 20 on North Fourth Street damaged a vehicle owned by Jesus Osorio, 1101 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 102.
A collision Aug. 23 in the 300 block of Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Mindy Barnhart, 808 E. Benjamin Ave., No. 210, and Colton Obermeyer, Hoskins.
A collision Aug. 24 on Seventh Street damaged vehicles owned by Allene Johnson, 1106 Blaine St., and Kurtis Hoefling, 607 N. 10th St.
A collision Aug. 25 in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Impala Drive damaged a vehicle driven by Jesus Morales Ocumares, 407 S. 10th St., No. 1, and a private balcony.
A collision Aug. 25 in the 2300 block of Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Arlin Miller, Plainview, and Ronna Schweitzer, Sprague.
A collision Aug. 26 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Tanga Koehler, 121 N. 25th St., No. 30, and Ashley Classen, 306 Forest Drive.
A hit-and-run collision with a house Aug. 28 damaged a vehicle owned by James Johnson, 908 N. 10th St., No. 4.
A collision with a bicyclist Aug. 31 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Stephanie Lurz, Meadow Grove.
A hit-and-run accident Aug. 31 on 10th Street damaged a vehicle owned by Cliff Stech (not present), 710 S. 10th St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 27 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:46 a.m., Pierce Street, downed power line. 8:52 a.m., West Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:48 a.m., Heather Lane, rescue call, no transport. 11:34 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:25 p.m., South Second Street, fire. 7:01 p.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:31 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday: 7:46 a.m., 49th Street, rescue assist, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:36 a.m. 18th Street, rescue, transported to Faith Regional. 12:28 p.m., 11th Street, rescue, transported to Faith Regional. 2:14 p.m., Victory Road, rescue, transported to Faith Regional. 3:30 a.m., Woodhurst Drive, rescue call, no transport. 4:23 a.m., Hastings Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:46 p.m., Queen City Boulevard, power line down. 6:17 p.m., 12th Street, rescue, no transport. 7:22 p.m., 18th Street, rescue, transported to Faith Regional. 10:13 p.m., Ridgeway Drive, rescue, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 3:53 a.m., Hillview Drive, rescue, transported to Faith Regional.