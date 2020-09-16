POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Jake Short, 20, 501 S. Ninth St., Madison County warrant (minor in possession). Colton Scott, 31, 1408 W. Park Ave., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Chad Campbell, 29, 918 S. Fourth St., No. 1, obstructing a police officer.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 46 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday: 12:03 p.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:15 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:42 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:40 p.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:01 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 1:38 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, false alarm. 2:21 a.m., Woodhurst Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:37 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.