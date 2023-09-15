POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Rashid Perry, 23, 303 S. 10th St., third-degree assault, disturbing the peace. Ricky Pearson, 67, 303 S. 10th St., third-degree assault, disturbing the peace.
Accidents
A hit-and-run accident Sept. 8 on North First Street damaged an unknown vehicle and a vehicle driven by Conner Stickley, 1301 Amberwood Drive, Apt. 3.
A collision Sept. 8 on West Park Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Kaitlyn Bos, 2921 Dover Drive, and Yaneli De Gallegos, 1109 S. Second St.
Police calls
On Thursday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 1:30 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:27 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:52 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Friday: 3:09 a.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.