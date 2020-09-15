POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Monte Sorrells, 34, 118 E. Phillips Ave., No. 13, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Marquis Granville, 23, 1214 Blue Stem Circle, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 35 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Monday: 1:52 a.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, personal injury, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:49 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:40 a.m., 11th Street and Michigan Avenue, rescue call, injury accident, no transport. 1:07 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:43 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:59 p.m., Ponca Hills Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:39 p.m., Imperial Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.