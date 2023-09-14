POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision Aug. 30 in the 800 block of East Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Christopher Escobar, Schuyler, and Jose Lund, Bertrand, as well as a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Kayden Ollendick, O’Neill.
A hit-and-run accident Aug. 31 on South Seventh Street damaged a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Jean Corona, 921 Woodhurst Ave., Apt. 3.
A collision Sept. 1 on Highway 81 damaged vehicles driven by Leroy Kaufman, Hurley, South Dakota, and Lee Forney, Columbus.
A collision Sept. 2 with poles and landscaping in the 1000 block of South 13th Street damaged a vehicle owned by Timmy Lortz, 724 S. 18th St., Apt. 215.
A collision Sept. 4 in the 1700 block of the Highway 275 bypass damaged vehicles owned by Nathaniel Lienemann, Dodge, and Alisha Claussen, Stanton.
A collision Sept. 7 on North 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Robert Moore, 2203 Highland Drive, and Ryyean Hoppe, 1301 Sheridan Drive.
Police calls
On Wednesday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:07 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, assist another agency. 8:22 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:24 a.m., Woodhurst Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:45 a.m., Highway 81 and Highway 98, rescue call, intercept. 12:46 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:05 p.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:10 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:18 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:20 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport.