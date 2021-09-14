POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Victor Robinson, 70, Onawa, Iowa, Thurston County warrant. Rachel Frazier, 29, 608 S. Ninth St., driving under suspension. Matthew Hunter, 48, 105 E. Prospect Ave., driving under suspension.
Tuesday: Giovani Adame, 24, 908 S. 13th Place, criminal mischief.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 12:57 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:31 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 1:40 a.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:33 p.m., North Boxelder Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:04 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:54 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:26 p.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 2:08 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:43 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:41 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:51 a.m., Stanton, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:42 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 2:54 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:50 p.m., Industrial Road, rescue call, no transport. 5:05 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:45 p.m., South 14th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:49 p.m., East Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:27 p.m., South Second Street, odor investigation. 9:42 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.